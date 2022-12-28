'Seeking Legal Advice': Kerala Guv On Bill Passed To Replace Him As Varsities' Chancellor

Amid the ongoing tussle, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said that he has sought legal advice on the Bill passed to replace him as chancellor of state universities in the state. He further said that he has also not read the Bill passed by the state government to replace him.

Addressing the media persons in the national capital, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, "So far, I have not read the Bill. I have asked Raj Bhavan to refer it to our legal advisor."

"What needs to be checked is if the bill is against the law or not, if it is against me that is not important. I agree with whatever the Constitution says,” the Kerala Governor added.

The Governor's comments came days after the Kerala Assembly passed the bill to replace the Governor with the post of chancellor. Notably, the state Assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on December 13.

Kerala Governor questions the Bill

Questioning the legal sanctity of the provisions in the Bill, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan claimed that any provision repugnant to UGC regulations cannot become law. The Governor further pointed out that the Supreme Court has clearly laid down that if the state law is repugnant to UGC regulations, the UGC regulation shall prevail.

"The UGC regulations have been made, taking this fact into consideration that the governor is ex-officio chancellor of Universities. They are taking out their frustration," Governor Khan was earlier quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Kerala Assembly passes bill for removing Governor

Earlier on December 13, the Kerala Assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the state Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians to the top post. It is important to note that while the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government was moving the resolution for the bill, the opposition UDF boycotted the House for not accepting its suggestions regarding the bill.

This development came after the Kerala government on November 10 issued an ordinance to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be university.