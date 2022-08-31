Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Argora Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar provided details about the arrest of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra. He revealed that she was taken into custody from her residence in the Ashok Nagar area of Ranchi early in the morning. The police acted after receiving information that Patra had reached home in the night. Kumar also mentioned that she was booked by the police under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

"She was arrested from her home. We came to know in the morning that she has reached home at night. We arrested her in the morning. She has been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, detaining her at home for many years, forcefully making her work, and indulging in physical abuse," Argora Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar told Republic TV.

Seema Patra under fire

Trouble mounted for BJP's Seema Patra after her house help accused her of brutally torturing her. The wife of former IAS officer, Maheshwar Patra was not only a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing but also led the party’s 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in Jharkhand. As per sources, she allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar area for many years. However, the Ranchi Police rescued her last week after receiving a tip from a government employee.

The domestic helper's statement was recorded before a magistrate on August 30, sources added. Her plight came to the fore after a video of her recounting her ordeal went viral. As per the police complaint accessed by Republic TV, it was Seema's son Ayushman who alerted his friend Vivek Anand Baskey about the ill-treatment meted out to the house help. He also alleged that his mother wanted to kill her by taking her to an Ashram in Varanasi.