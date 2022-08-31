After suspended Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Seema Patra who cruelly assaulted her domestic help was arrested, Republic confronted her. The suspended BJP leader who was en route to Sadar hospital for a medical checkup after her arrest tried to hide her face and claimed that the charges against her were false.

"These are false allegations, politically motivated allegations. I am being framed (in the matter)," suspended Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra said when Republic confronted her. Notably, Seema, a wife of an ex-IAS officer, has been accused of torturing her domestic help.

#LIVE | Seema Patra cries conspiracy, says she's being 'framed' as she's taken for medical, to be produced in court in a short while #SeemaPatraArrested



Republic (@republic) August 31, 2022

The suspended BJP leader has been sent to Police remand till 12th September, news agency ANI quoted Public Prosecutor Pradeep Chaurasia as saying.

'Its good that Seema Patra has been arrested': Former CM & BJP leader Babulal Marandi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi visited the victim who Seema Patra allegedly thrashed. Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "We came here to meet the victim, she is a poor lady & used to work at her (accused Seema Patra) house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It's good that she (Seema Patra) has been arrested & the party has also removed her... There are many people in our party, but those who will do such crimes, we won’t tolerate."

Jharkhand | We came here to meet the victim, she's poor lady & used to work at her (accused Seema Patra) house. The way she was beaten by her was not right. It's good that she (Seema Patra) has been arrested & the party has also removed her: BJP leader & former CM Babulal Marandi

Adding further he said, "I cannot think how can somebody do this. Will urge the government to constitute a fast-track court and punish the accused, so that no other can do such crime." He lauded Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s decision to shift the victim to Delhi through air ambulance.

Seema Patra Tortured Domestic Help

On Tuesday, accused Seema Patra was suspended from the BJP following the allegations that she had cruelly abused a domestic helper. The action was initiated after the house help, in a now-viral video, accused her of 'brutally torturing' her. In the video, the helper, identified as Sunita, said, "I was beaten with rods, with a belt. She tortured me."