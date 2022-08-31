Seema Patra To Raja Singh: BJP Netas Who Made Headlines For Horrific Acts In Last 4 Weeks

A day after the brutal torture meted out to her domestic helper sent shockwaves across the country, BJP leader Seema Patra was arrested from her residence in Ranchi. Incidentally, this is not the first such horrific act committed by a member of the saffron party in the last 4 weeks. From BJYM's Rituraj Chaturvedi who viciously attacked an Indian Army veteran in Madhya Pradesh to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh who tried to provoke communal tensions, August witnessed multiple controversies. Amid public outrage, the silver lining was that BJP was compelled to take strict action in all these cases.

Here are 4 BJP leaders who sparked a major row:

BJYM leader Rituraj Chaturvedi

Rituraj Chaturvedi and two others attacked Dinesh Mishra, an ex-serviceman at his shop in the Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh on August 8. Chaturvedi was the Rewa city president of BJP's young wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The CCTV footage showed the BJYM leader barging into the shop and hitting and kicking Mishra. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Army veteran revealed that he was beaten up without any provocation and his shop was ransacked.

Moreover, he alleged that some police personnel didn't help him but escorted the main accused to his house. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the police registered a case against Chaturvedi, and his aides Anurag Mishra and Aman Chaturvedi under relevant sections of the IPC. Subsequently, he was expelled from BJYM as well.

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh

After making controversial remarks about a religious figure in a video dated August 22, protests rocked Hyderabad demanding action against him. During the stir, stone-pelting was reported and a mob was heard chanting provocative slogans such as 'Sar Tan Se Juda'. While the Goshamahal MLA was arrested on August 23, he was released on bail that same day. Meanwhile, BJP suspended him and sought an explanation from him by September 2 on why he shouldn't be expelled for expressing views contrary to the party's position.

In another development, AIMIM sought the expulsion of Singh from the Telangana Assembly. Finally, on August 25, he was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act and sent to the Cherlapally Central Jail. As per the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was “involved in 18 communal offences”. It added that Singh has been “habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches” and “driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder”.

Corporator Vineeta Agrawal

In another embarrassment for BJP, the Government Railway Police arrested its Firozabad corporator Vineeta Agrawal for allegedly buying a 7-month-old boy named Sanjai. A resident of the Parkham village falling under the jurisdiction of the Farah Police Station, he was abducted from platform 8-9 of the Mathura junction at about 4 am on August 24 when his parents were asleep. After 6 teams were formed to work on the case, the police found that a person named Deep Kumar who was part of an organized gang had kidnapped the child.

Apart from Deep Kumar, Agrawal and her husband Murari Agrawal, the other persons who were arrested include Prem Bihari and Dayavati who run a private hospital in Hathras, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives Poonam and Vimlesh and Manjeet. As per the police, the BJP corporator and her husband purchased the boy for Rs.1.80 lakh as they wanted to have a male child. She was expelled from the party with immediate effect.

Seema Patra

Trouble mounted for BJP's Seema Patra after her house help accused her of brutally torturing her. The wife of former IAS officer, Maheshwar Patra was not only a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing but also led the party’s 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in Jharkhand. As per sources, she allegedly kept the woman captive in her residence in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar area for many years. However, the Ranchi Police rescued her last week after receiving a tip from a government employee.

The domestic helper's statement was recorded before a magistrate on August 30, sources added. Her plight came to the fore after a video of her recounting her ordeal went viral. As per the police complaint accessed by Republic TV, it was Seema's son Ayushman who alerted his friend Vivek Anand Baskey about the ill-treatment meted out to the house help. He also alleged that his mother wanted to kill her by taking her to an Ashram in Varanasi. After the video surfaced, BJP suspended her and she was taken into custody on August 31.