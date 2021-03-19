Seeman Declares ₹1,000 As Yearly Income In Election Affidavit; EC To Review Nomination

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) founder and candidate from Tiruvottiyur constituency, Seeman, was widely criticised for declaring that his annual income was just Rs.1,000 in his affidavit while submitting his application form along with the Candidate Affidavit for Elections in India documents. Seeman, the chief coordinator of NTK, is contesting from the Tiruvottiyur in Chennai in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to take place on April 6.

Seeman declares an annual income of Rs 1000

Although he filed his nomination on March 15, his application came under scrutiny after his declared assets and income for the last financial year (2019-2020) in the nomination filed. He reportedly only declared it as Rs 1,000. His application has now stirred controversy in Tamil Nadu as complaints have risen over the director-turned politician allegedly concealing his income ahead of the polls. Based on the assets declared in the affidavit the ECI has stated the mismatch in the income status furnished by Seeman.

The director who held a press conference soon after quipped that it was a 'typo' and that he is in consultation with his lawyers over the matter. Sources within Seeman's party noted that Tiruvottiyur constituency election officials are aware of the development and that they will now further scrutinise the nomination by comparing it to the value of the said properties. But added that since the drafted petition was erroneous in nature, a new one will be submitted with the updated details.

It is imperative to note that the NTK supremo's nomination review will take place on March 20. In the meantime, there is an opportunity to meet the Returning Officer and correct any errors in the nomination. There are no restrictions on either adding or deleting certain documents from the list submitted in the mean. During the review period of the petition, all the information provided must be correct and the relevant supporting documents must be true. The petition can be amended as many times as required before review. If necessary, a new petition may be filed in lieu of that petition, which is what Seeman will be keen on doing, if this nomination is rejected in the review meeting.

Image credits: @NaamTamilarOrg / Twitter