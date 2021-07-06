'Seen Rajnath Singh To Sushma Swaraj, But This BJP Has No Culture Or Courtesy': CM Mamata

Coming down heavily on the Opposition BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said members of the saffron camp "do not know courtesy and decency" and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech in the Assembly.

On July 2, Dhankhar had tabled his address after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, when Members of Legislature led by Suvendu Adhikari staged a walkout over incidents of sporadic violence in the state. The TMC supremo, during her speech in the House, further said that the incumbent governor, chosen by the BJP's Central leadership, should have been allowed to address the House by the party MLAs.

"I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj... But this BJP is different. They do not know culture, courtesy, decency, and civility," the Chief Minister said, after thanking the Governor for the inaugural address.

BJP MLAs walk out of Bengal Assembly

Once again, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the Assembly session following an argument with the treasury bench on July 6. Adhikari was further joined by other BJP MLAs after the Speaker called the matter of CM losing the Nandigram seat as 'subjudice'. Before leaving, Suvendu Adhikari asked the Speaker why should he stay if he cannot raise the matter. The Bengal assembly election results took a shocking turn in May after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari bagged the majority from Mamata Banerjee's home turf.

"I raised the issue of CM losing Nandigram. Speaker said the matter is subjudice. I said then why I should stay here," Adhikari told media after staging walkout from the Assembly.

On Monday, the Assembly session was adjourned after obituary references were made to eminent personalities who died recently. This is the first Assembly Session is being conducted after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the elections and retained power in the state. The session had a stormy opening on June 2 when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural speech amid ruckus by opposition BJP MLAs who took offence after finding “no mention” of post-poll violence in the address.