Seers Deny 'Lingayat' Link To Support For Yediyurappa; Vow Not To Interfere In 2023 Polls

The support among pontiffs for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is not limited to the Lingayat community, Bekkina Kal Mutt seer Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra claimed. For two days in a row, a number of seers from various mutts have been thronging the CM's residence in Bengaluru in a sign of solidarity amid speculation that he will be replaced as the CM on July 26. It is perceived that the political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community which is BJP's main support base in the state are firmly against any change of guard in the state.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Murugharajendra reiterated that Yediyurappa should be allowed to complete his full tenure as the CM. At the same time, he assured that the seers will not interfere in the 2023 Assembly election. A day earlier, the Karnataka CM urged all his supporters to not indulge in protests that are "disrespectful and embarrassing" for BJP.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai affirmed, "CM is going to continue, he himself has said it. Our in-charge Arun Singh had also said it. Through all these speculations and rumours, they're trying to create political instability. CM is very strong, he is our leader & he will continue to be the CM."

Opposition to Yediyurappa

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda.