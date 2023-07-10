Last Updated:

Seethakka As Congress Telangana CM Face? Party's State Chief Says It's Possible

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, however, added that announcing the CM candidate before a state poll is not a party tradition.

Aneri Shah
After its victory in Karnataka elections, the Congress is now eyeing an encore in its northeastern neighbour Telangana which is scheduled to elect a new Assembly later in 2023. With just a few months left for Telangana Assembly elections, the state Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that if required the party will appoint Danasari Seethakka as its chief ministerial candidate. He made the comment while addressing the North America Telugu Association (TANA) in Hyderabad on Sunday (July 9).

During the event, the state Congress chief was asked if a Dalit or tribal could become the chief minister of Telangana to which he replied that Seethakka, the party MLA from Mulug, could be given the position of the deputy chief minister if Congress wins in Telangana.

Reddy said that announcing the chief ministerial candidate before elections is not a Congress tradition but if needed, Seethakka could also become the party's face for the polls. He also requested Telanagna voters to back the Congress and help it come back to power in the state. 

Revanth’s statement a lie, says BJP

Reacting to Revanth Reddy’s statement on Seethakka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that all Congress leaders in Telangana aspire to become the chief minister of the state.

"The statement made by Revanth Reddy is as much of a lie and that everybody in the Congress party wants to be the chief minister. And it’s the party's high command which is going to decide on the chief ministerial candidate. Such a statement from Congress is laughable because it is a non-serious party that is ruled by anarchy. Anything coming out of Congress is nothing but due to frustration," stated BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy.

