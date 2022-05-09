Self-criticism Needed, But Not In A Manner Where Morale Is Eroded: Sonia Gandhi Tells CWC

'Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums, but shouldn't be done in a manner that self-confidence and morale are eroded', Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Monday. Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) ahead of its May 13 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Sonia Gandhi sought the 'full cooperation and commitment' of the members to accelerate the grand-old-party's revival.

Against the backdrop of its repeated state and national-level losses, 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will attend a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur this week. During the three-day brainstorming session, top party leaders from across the country would discuss the Congress' future election strategy, challenges ahead as well as dwell on its internal matters straight down to the grass-root level.

We're meeting in Udaipur on May 13,14 &15 with participation of 400 colleagues.The vast majority of them hold or have held 1 position or the other in organization or in Union govt.We've made every effort to ensure balanced representation:Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting pic.twitter.com/tR9klKOAIL — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

'Time to repay debt to Congress': Sonia Gandhi

Announcing that the deliberations will be in six groups, which will take up political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth, and organisational issues, Sonia Gandhi remarked that 'Congress has been good to all, and it was time to repay that debt in full'.

"There are no magic wands. It is only selfless work, discipline, and a sense of consistent collective purpose that will enable us to demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been good for each and every one of us. Now is the time to repay that debt in full measure. Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums." the Congress chief said.

On May 15, we'll be adopting Udaipur Nav Sankalp after approval by CWC there. Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual that has to be gone through. I am determined that it should herald a restructured organization to meet ideological, electoral,managerial challenges:Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/KO2dSQ3I6c — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

We also have an amendment to our party’s constitution for your approval. This has to do with digital membership that I am sure you will all welcome and support: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/NUJ0xbCQjS — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

Congress party's election drubbing

The Congress party has been braving both external and internal criticism (from the G-23) following the conclusion of the Assembly elections in five states in March 2022. The party was reduced to mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab by bagging 92 seats. Only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats while the party's purported big guns like ex-PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli.

In the hilly state of Uttarakhand, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress was reduced to mere 5 seats, while in Goa, the party managed to win only 11, falling short of the halfway mark.