Self-inflicted To Gain Sympathy: BJP Asks Mamata Banerjee's Medical Records Be Made Public

After the Election Commission (EC) ruled out the 'attack' on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP wrote to the Chief Electoral officer asking for the medical treatment history of the CM at the SSKM Hospital to be made public.

Remarking that the TMC Supremo's 'purported injury was self-inflicted to gain sympathy,' the BJP has said that allegations against them post the incident came as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and attempted to tarnish the party's reputation ahead of the elections. "Several pertinent questions have also been raised in the public domain regarding the exact nature of the bone injury and the actual treatment received," said the BJP in its letter.

It also questioned why she was not taken to the nearest hospital-- the Nandigram Super Speciality Hospital and was instead taken to Kolkata 120 km away from the incident. "This raises the question as to whether Standard Operating Procedure was at all complied with and if not then at whose behest?"

"We sincerely urge you to seek details from the treating hospital i.e- SSKM regarding diagnostic and treatment history of her injury and whether necessary SOPs and conventional medical guidelines have been followed. It is extremely important that the entire medical records of her treatment be put out in public domain," they demanded. READ | 'Plaster to crepe bandage in 24 hrs?' asks Manoj Tiwari as EC refutes attack on Mamata

Previously, on March 12, an 8-member BJP delegation led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal had reached the EC to discuss the incident demanding that it make the video of the 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee public so that it is made clear what actually transpired in Nandigram.

EC Rules Out Attack On Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India ruled out Mamata Banerjee's injury at Nandigram being the result of an 'attack', thereby denting TMC's claims of the Nandigram incident being part of a 'conspiracy' by the BJP. As per news agency ANI, the ECI ruled out the possibility of it being a planned attack based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal and said that details relating to this will be given in due course. On Saturday, the ECI had sought more information on Mamata Banerjee's injury in Nandigram, noting that the details that were provided were sketchy.

This comes even as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee began her roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra where she thundered that an 'injured tiger was even more dangerous'

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.