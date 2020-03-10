'Semi-finals To The Run Up To 2021 Bengal Elections Are 'Tripolar,'' Says Former KMC Mayor

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and 107 other civic bodies of West Bengal are likely to be held in mid-April. The KMC elections are also considered as 'semi-finals' to the run-up for the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

While interacting with Republic TV in Kolkata, former KMC mayor Bikash Bhattacharya considered the polls to be a 'tripolar' one with an alliance of the Left and the Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) and the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) fight it out for the grand red building. Bhattacharya was also of the opinion that people are in favour of a union between Left and secular forces.

"Not really in support of a notion that a particular party has a quota of voters. Voters are independent and they vote on what they think is right and wrong but there is a strong opinion in favour of a union of left and secular forces. If we can give it a particular political shape, I think the reflection will be better." said the former Mayor who is also being nominated as the fifth representative for Rajya Sabha from Bengal.

'Tripolar Elections'

Although the official dates have not been declared yet, BJP is all set to start its campaign on the ground from March 13. Meetings between election strategists for TMC, Prashant Kishore and various councilors of the party have also taken place but no list of candidates has been released by either of the parties. Left and Congress who have jointly been taking up against BJP at center and TMC in the state are likely to share seats, just like the 2016 legislative elections.

"It will be a tripolar election for Kolkata Municipal Corporation. BJP is trying to make inroads but has not made a good impression of it." said the veteran Left leader.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been under the siege of TMC ever since 2010 after they defeated Left Front for the same. The city is divided into 144 administrative wards that are grouped into 16 boroughs.

