Sena Alleges Karnataka Govt Removed Shivaji Statue In Belgaum, Doubts BJP's 'Shivbhakti'

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that the Karnataka government removed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belgaum's Mangutti village and hit out at the BJP for being silent over the issue. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Shivaji Maharaj in his speech after he performed the 'bhumi pujan' for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya on August 5.

'More worrying is the silence of Shivbhakts'

Shiv Sena said that the bust can't be removed without the orders of administration. "Karnataka government removed a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belgaum's Manguti village... Whatever happened in Mangutti village is being condemned everywhere," the party said.

It said the statue was removed "as if the Babri mosque was brought down" and termed the BJPs love for the warrior king as pretentious. "The episode of removal of Maharaj's statue overnight is worrying. More worrying is the silence of Shivbhakts (devotees of Shivaji Maharaj) in the Maharashtra BJP," it said.

The Shiv Sena said that the BJP would have caused chaos in Maharashtras Sangli or Satara (located near Karnataka) in case such an incident had taken place in Karnataka under Congress's watch. "But see how silent they are now! What is the use of this fake devotion of Shivaji Maharaj? it asked. The Shiv Sena charged former ally BJP with using names of iconic figures only for political interest.

'What to make out of this?'

"Devendra Ji says there is Congress MLA from the place where the bust was removed. Irrespective of MLAs, there is Yediyurappa government in the state, and Shivaji's bust cannot be removed without the orders of administration," it said.

Referring to the August 5 ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the Shiv Sena said Modi remembered Shivaji Maharaj that day from the bottom of his heart. "The Prime Minister bows before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But his supporters in Karnataka removed Shivaji Maharaj's statue during the night. What to make out of this? it asked.

"A ceremony was held in Ayodhya to take Lord Ram in the temple from a tent. But a Ravana-style ceremony of removing Shivaji Maharaj's statue was held in Karnataka, the Marathi daily alleged.

On August 8, the Belgavi district authorities brought down a bust of Shivaji in Managutti village as it did not have the necessary permission. According to Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police of Belgavi, a meeting was held with village leaders and it was decided that the statue would be re-erected after the proper legal procedure was followed.

(With agency inputs)