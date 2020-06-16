'Uddhav Sacrificed, Didn't Want To Be CM. I Didn't Taunt Cong': Sanjay Raut Stands Ground

After slamming the Congress party via its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a characteristic attempt at damage control said that the editorial did not attack the grand-old party. Speaking to media, Raut on Tuesday said that the editorial has not lashed out at the Congress party and has termed it his 'genre' of writing. In his defence, he went on to say that CM Uddhav Thackeray did not want to be the Chief Minister even as Shiv Sena broke 25-year old alliance with BJP last year due to tussle over the same post.

Raut said: "I have read a few statements by Congress leaders especially Ashok Chavan ji. This is not a topic about the tussle within the MVA partners. Because if he has some issues he is free to talk to the CM. Maharashtra is already dealing with a lot of problems. So, whatever the government decides is important. Uddhav Thackeray is not new in politics but he is the CM for the first time. He didn't want to be the CM. So in that way, I said that he has sacrificed a lot and he is doing a lot. This is a genre of writing, but I haven't taunted on Congress, why would I, there is no need."

Saamana slams Congress

Lashing out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that old guard of Congress is creating 'noise' and blamed them for triggering political chaos amid Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sena in its mouthpiece said that senior leaders of NCP are not raising differences but Congress leaders have developed a habit to raise issues for CM Uddhav Thackeray in every three months. Slamming the Congress party while hailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the 'sacrifice' of Shiv Sena in the formation of MVA government, the Saamana editorial added that Congress leaders have got ministerial berths - 'as many as they wanted', yet they are 'squeaking like an old bed.'

Pointing out that the Uddhav-led government has already completed six months, Sena ruled out any possibility of a fallout. Underscoring the role of Uddhav Thackeray, Sena emphasized that his decision as a CM is the final even in an alliance government of three parties with different ideologies, adding that NCP supremo Pawar has also accepted it. In clear sarcasm aimed at the Congress leaders, Saamana said: "Even if we are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav should first listen to Congress leaders because they are the third pillar of the Maharashtra government." Sena's editorial on Congress comes after several leaders of the grand-old party issued statements acknowledging the tussle within the alliance.

Congress admits cracks in MVA

Confirming the cracks within the MVA, Congress leader and minister in CM Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday, June 14 said that there are 'some issues' and that the party is trying to meet the CM. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on June 11 after meeting with senior Congress leaders admitted that his party has certain grievances with the ruling government. Moreover, on May 26, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi observed that the Congress party is not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.