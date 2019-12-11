'Sena Backed CAB Before, But Now CM Says Party's Stand Is Suspicious': Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday pointed out that Shiv Sena did not stand to its word about backing up the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The leader told the media said that while Arvind Sawant, MP of Shiv Sena showed support to the bill in the Lok Sabha, however Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's latest statement raises suspicion. Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena should take a stand without being influenced by its co-party members.

Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Shiv Sena has withdrawn its support to the bill, after being manipulated by its alliance, Congres party that has been opposing the bill from the very beginning. The BJP leader says that if the Shiv Sena flips over its initial stand on the bill, it would not form a good impression of the party. Stating that CAB is being passed for the nation's best interest, Fadnavis said that he hopes that Shiv Sena backs up the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, without being under the influence of Congress.

Speaking confidently of the bill, Devendra Fadnavis said, "CAB is not against any community or caste. It is for the security of the country." Mentioning that Home Minister Amit Shah has also listed every detail on the bill clearly, he said that Shiv Sena should support both NRC and CAB.

CM Uddhav Thackeray's contradictory statement

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stated that his party would not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha unless all questions asked by its MPs received a proper answer. Just after midnight on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the CAB with the Sena voting in its favour. Maintaining that every citizen had a right to get an answer to his apprehensions, he opined that everything about the Bill should be clear to the people.

The CM’s stance comes in stark contrast to Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant who maintained that his party would take the same position in the Upper House of Parliament. Earlier, Thackeray did not give a specific answer to Republic TV's question about his party's support to the CAB.

