Sena Balks At BJP's Rs 785 Crore Contributions In 2019-20; Says 'Actual Sum Much Higher'

Astonished at BJP's contributions of Rs 785 crores for 2019-20, Shiv Sena on Monday. claimed that this figure was only the official declaration by the party to EC. Alleging that the actual contributions are much higher than Rs 785 crores, Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that top industrialists like Ambani, Adani, Tata, Birla etc were conspicuously missing from the contributors' list. Furthermore, Sena alleged that BJP had splurged on buying politicians and campaigning during the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Sena: "Contributions way higher than Rs 785 crores"

Listing BJP's top contributors - Prudent Electoral trust, ITC group, Jupiter capital, 15 educational institutions, several Maharashtra-based builders, Sena alleged that these contributions helped industrialists in tweaking laws and rules, equating money with power and vice-versa. Taunting the BJP, Sena pointed out that the 785-crore rich saffron party still lost the Bengal elections to 8 crore-rich TMC. Touting its own 50-year journey, Sena said that inspite of not being a rich party, it stood tall in Maharashtra due to its 'poor' MLAs. It concluded that just as bodies floated in the Ganga now, black money was flowing in elections.

BJP rakes in Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020

Raking in a whopping Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions, BJP left other national parties way behind, revealed an Election Commission (EC) report on Tuesday. Second to the saffron party, Congress received Rs 139 crores, followed by NCP (59 crores) and TMC (8.08 cr), CPI-M (19 cr), CPI (1.29 cr). Mayawati's BSP was the only party that declared zero contributions, but declared expenditure of Rs 95 crores.

As per the report, BJP's top contributors include Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust, ITC Group, Muthoot Finance and several individual BJP MLAs and MPs like Pema Khandu, Rajeev Chandrashekhar. Meanwhile, Congress' top contributions also include Prudent Electoral Trust, Muthoot Finance and its own leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi etc. Notably, several smaller companies like rice mills, fertilizer companies, food industries have also contributed small amounts to both parties.

Meanwhile, BJP is the only party that has not filed its annual audit reports and hence its income via electoral bonds is not known yet. As per BSP's audit report, its party kitty has reduced meagrely from Rs 735 crores to Rs 698 crores. Its expenditure as in various state elections in 2019-20 has amounted to Rs 517 crores. Meanwhile, Congress has seen a dip in its kitty from Rs 928 crores to Rs 588 crores in 2019-20, clocking in an expenditure of Rs 998 crores. NCP has also seen a rise in its kitty from Rs 95 crores to Rs 320 crores, while clocking in an expenditure of Rs 24.99 crores.

