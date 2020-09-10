Sena Cites CAG Report Calling Fadnavis' Irrigation Project 'failure'; BJP Refutes Claim

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday has slammed BJP Maharashtra and former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the CAG report tabled in Maharashtra assembly which has raised questions on the Jalyukt Shivar Yojana (irrigation project) of the Mahayuti government. While Shiv Sena was also the part of that the previous Mahayuti government led by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, the Sena mouthpiece chose to pin the blame on BJP and has said that the CAG report has 'exposed' his failure.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has slammed the implementation of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan - a pet project of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government. The CAG report tabled in the Maharashtra assembly alleged 'lack of transparency' and 'inadequate monitoring' by the state water conservation department. The project that was launched in December 2014, with a goal of making Maharashtra a drought-free state by 2019, was termed in the report as failure stating that 'despite spending Rs 9633.75 crore, the Abhiyan (mission) had little impact in achieving water neutrality and increasing groundwater level'.

Refuting the claims, BJP Maharashtra said that the CAG is not correct because it has not examined the complete work done under the scheme.

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

This comes as the Maharashtra government is facing massive criticism after BMC razed actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office. Fadnavis came out in support of Kangana Ranaut after the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body went on to demolish her office building citing 'illegal construction'. He called the actions 'an act of cowardice' by the Maharashtra government run by a Shiv Sena-led alliance.

"Attacking people on the streets who speak against the government with full state support has never happened in Maharashtra. What is wrong should be called so. Maharashtra is getting insulted by these actions. Just because someone said something against the government, demolishing a structure, even if it's illegal, is an act of cowardice," Fadnavis said in a video statement.

As Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai, she slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Posting a video on her Twitter, Kangana said: "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow."

