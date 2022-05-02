Sena Claims MNS Disrupting Peace In State Over Loudspeaker Issue As Mumbai Mayor Backs Ban

A day after Raj Thackeray reiterated his ultimatum on the removal of loudspeakers, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that there are more important issues in the country which need to be addressed. He stated that instead of talking about real issues of the country they are bringing up the Babri Masjid issue which is already closed now. Raut claimed that MNS is trying to disrupt peace in Maharashtra & country just for its political gain. There is a Supreme Court and High Court order over this issue and the state government knows what steps need to be taken, said Raut.

''There are several issues of inflation, and unemployment in the country but they are talking about Babri masjid & Hanuman Chalisa they are saying where was shiv Sena during Babri Masjid but the time has changed, the matter is closed now they are bringing this issue, talk on the real issue. There is an order of SC & HC on loudspeakers and everyone will follow that. We have done various agitation on loudspeakers we are also in that favour on Raj Thackeray but he has given a wrong statement,'' he said.

Shiv Sena MP added, ''they should read the history of Ramayana and Ravana. Ravana was killed because of his ego & arrogance. Some people lose their egos because of power. We have to see exactly what kind of ego has spread in the body of the Opposition. Firstly they need to end Ravana within themself and then should talk about Maharashtra's situation''.

'Loudspeakers to be removed from Temples & Mosques': Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also responded to Raj Thackeray's ultimatum and stated that Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit then the loudspeaker will be removed. She warned MNS workers to not take the law into their hands otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates.

''Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit then the loudspeaker should be removed. MNS workers shouldn't take the law into their hands otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates. No one including Muslims opposed Hanuman Chalisa. Loudspeakers will be removed from Temples & Mosques. Appeal to all to maintain peace. Law is equal for all. If Raj Thackeray has said anything objectionable in his speech then action will be taken against him,'' said Kishori Pednekar.

Raj Thackeray Reiterates Ultimatum On Loudspeaker

Raj Thackeray raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally. Thackeray stated that loudspeaker is not a religious issue, but a social issue. Repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed on May 3, then MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume from May 4.

(Image: PTI/ANI)