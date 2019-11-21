SCOOP: Cong-NCP Choose 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Over Sena's 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' For Alliance

In a big scoop from the ongoing NCP-Congress meetings regarding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, sources have revealed that it has been suggested that the new alliance be named as “Maha Vikas Aghadi”, similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources further report that Congress turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise its ideology, as per sources. Sources also report that the final announcement will be made by the alliance on Friday regarding the alliance and the terms.

Maha govt by December?

Earlier in the day, sources reported that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Moreover, sources report that Shiv Sena has been given the CM post for the full term, with two deputy CMs - one from NCP, one from Congress. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

Ideology comprise

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sena was allegedly told to tone down on issues such as Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Moreover, as per the sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that if Sena continued to pursue its Hindutva agenda after government formation, her party would walk out of the alliance. Sonia Gandhi has also allegedly turned down NCP's demand for rotational CM, while Sena is insisting that Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

