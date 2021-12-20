Sena Counter Shah's Dare To CM Thackeray; Says 'Make All BJP MLAs Resign, Recontest Polls'

Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, asked BJP to make all its 105 MLAs resign and recontest polls without Sena. Addressing reporters in Delhi, Raut asserted that Sena was ditched by BJP in 2014 for power. Lambasting the Centre for misusing CBI, ED, NCB, Raut added, "Keep them aside and fight us fairly".

Raut counters Shah: 'Make 105 MLAs resign & recontest'

"Amit Shah came to Pune yesterday and we are searching for the truth in his speech on our govt, Hindutva. As citizens have failed to fall for the farce spread by Maharashtra BJP leaders on MVA, it is pitiful that their seniormost Union Minister is also repeating the same thing. Shiv Sena has never left Hindutva nor will it do so ever. Who sidelined us in 2014 just for power, Amit Shah must answer," said Raut.

He added,"He is challenging us to fight on our own - we did so in 2014 irrespective of the Central support to BJP and performed well in state polls. Maharashtra govt is performing well irrespective of full Central agencies' pressure. I know their sorrow - their machinery has failed - CBI, ED, NCB. Keep these machineries aside and fight against us. Make all 105 MLAs resign and fight polls. Without Sena's support, you could never have won 105 seats".

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Pune and repeated that there was no 50-50 pact between BJP-Sena prior to 2019 polls. He dared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to quit office and fight elections again, accusing Sena of compromising Hindutva. Shah was addressing a rally for the Pune civic polls scheduled in 2022.

"I want to reiterate that it was decided that the election would be fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and that the Chief Minister would be from BJP, however, they denied it. They compromised with Hindutva for power," he said. Issuing a challenge to CM Uddhav Thackeray he added, "If you dare, resign and come and fight against us. The BJP workers are ready. "

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019. Since then BJP has set multiple deadlines for the MVA govt to fall, while the three parties have maintained that the govt is strong.

