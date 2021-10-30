Retorting to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife - Kranti Redkar's plea, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, fumed at the Central agencies' attack on Maharashtra. Referring to the recent ED raids, he asked if Ashok Chavan & Ajit Pawar were not Marathi - countering Redkar's claim that 'a Marathi woman was being attacked'. Assuring her that Uddhav Thackeray will not let any injustice happen to Redkar, Raut said that the battle between truth and lies.

Raut: 'Isn't Ashok Chavan Marathi?'

"The fight is between NCP and NCB. I don't know what Kranti Redkar has said. But CBI, ED and NCB are using officers to trouble Marathi people. Multiple fake cases are being made, raids are done every day. Is Ashok Chavan not Marathi? Are Ajit Pawar's relatives not Marathi? All here are Marathi, but the question is of truth and lies," said Raut to reporters in Mumbai.

He added, "Kranti Redkar is a Marathi daughter. No injustice will happen to her. Even if Balasaheb Thackeray is not here, Uddhav Thackeray is there. Shiv Sena is the same one founded on Balasaheb's principles."

Kranti Redkar writes to CM Uddhav

On Thursday, Kranti Redkar penned an emotional letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to mete out justice - citing the continued attack into her family's personal life. Stating that Shivaji Maharaj and Bal Thackeray were her inspiration, she expressed her anguish at a Marathi woman being targetted every day on social media in 'Shivaji's empire'. Expressing her trust in Shiv Sena's principles, she reminded him that Balasaheb would never have allowed such a thing to happen.

NCP vs NCB

Nawab Malik has shared Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'hid' his identity as a Muslim to get (Dalit) SC reservation in IRS exam, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede at his first wedding to Dr. Shabana Qureshi. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik.

Later, Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016. Bombay High Court has instructed state govt to give 72 hour-notice to Wankhede prior arrest, after he sought a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against him.

Moreover, one of the independent witnesses in the drug bust - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard KP Gosavi and am D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's legal team has distanced itself from it.