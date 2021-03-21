Sena Dubs Param Bir's Transfer 'routine'; Reminds 'Anil Deshmukh Asked CM To Probe Claims'

In a sign of growing rift within the MVA, Shiv Sena on Sunday continued to laud the service record of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This comes a day after Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media after meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the national capital, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut seemed to disagree with Deshmukh's assertion that Singh's transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Dubbing it as a "routine" transfer, he opined that the ex-Mumbai top cop had done good work in his assignments. Without disclosing the future course of action, he recalled that the Maharashtra Home Minister had himself asked the CM to inquire into the 'extortion' claims.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "There is no ruckus. You might get such a feeling in Delhi. But in Maharashtra, everything is smooth. People write letters in politics. Param Bir Singh was the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Thane Police Commissioner, Director Anti-Corruption. Param Bir Singh has worked in many high positions. He is a very promising officer. I know he did good work when he was in these posts. It is a regular transfer. The CM will himself examine what is written in the letter. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has told the CM that there should be a probe into what is written in the letter. So, the CM will take a decision." READ | Sharad Pawar says Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh; not by NCP, Maha CM or HM

Pawar refutes threat to MVA government

Earlier in the day, NCP president Sharad Pawar addressed a press briefing seeking to address the Maha Vikas Aghadi's stance on Singh's letter. While conceding that the allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious, he claimed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner had not mentioned anything about the actual money collected and handed over to Deshmukh or staff. Moreover, he highlighted that these allegations came to the fore only after Singh was transferred to a "less important" department.

Maintaining that Thackeray will decide on whether Deshmukh will continue in the Cabinet, Pawar also asserted that this controversy will not have an impact on the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He also suggested that retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro can probe the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner's accusations. In a debatable claim, the NCP president contended that neither Thackeray nor Deshmukh were responsible for the reinstatement of Vaze in the police force last year.