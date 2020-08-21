Sena Irked By Shivraj's Move To Reserve Jobs For MP Subjects; Cites Bihar Migrants Issue

Seemingly irked by the decision of Madhya Pradesh government to reserve jobs for its state subjects, Shiv Sena via Saamana has raised the issue of 'son of the soil' - that is people belonging to a particular state and their natural right to the resources. Claiming that when Maharashtra brings any initiative to benefit only the Marathi population or talks about the rights of the people belonging to the state, they face a backlash, while no one pointed fingers at Madhya Pradesh.

READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Waives Off Loans Given To Tribals In Violation Of Rules

Invoking Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and their long-running politics against migrants, Saamana's editorial said that the party has always fought for the people in the state. While pointing out that Mumbai contributes the most in terms of finance, which helps the 'country to run', Sena also dragged in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Saying that the exodus of migrant workers because of COVID has affected businesses around the state, Sena questioned how Nitish Kumar claimed that workers will not come back in search of jobs when he cannot provide them with an alternative.

READ | Madhya Pradesh To Reserve Government Jobs For State Citizens; CM Shivraj Takes Big Step

Madhya Pradesh to reserve government jobs for state citizens

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to reserve its jobs for people of the state. Announcing the decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the children of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right over the resources of the state. "All government jobs will be reserved only for the children of Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to involve the talents of the state in the upliftment of the state," he said.

READ | Madhya Pradesh To Offer Govt Jobs On Basis Of NRA Test Score: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had during his Independence Day speech announced that preference would be given to state citizens for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have to separately register for each scheme. “We will put in place such a mechanism.

READ | Ram Mandir To Be Completed In 36-40 Months; To Be Calamity-proof, Built Sans Iron