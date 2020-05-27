Shiv Sena Hits Back At BJP; Threatens It Of MLA Exodus & Seeks Governor's Rule In Gujarat

Amid allegedly strained relations among its own MVA alliance partners, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday has dared the BJP leaders to demand Governor's rule in Gujarat.

Defending Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and his meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and leader Praful Patel, Sena has said that the Governor has met other BJP leaders as well and it is well within the paradigm of his role.

In its mouthpiece Saamna, Sena has said that it is the Governor is following his duty and is welcoming everyone who comes to the Raj Bhavan to meet him. The editorial in Saamna goes on to state that BJP is attempting to destabilise the government despite having only 105 seats, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi has 170. In what sounds like a warning, the editorial has stated that BJP should not be surprised if the numbers of the MVA increase to 200. Lashing out at the BJP, the editorial asked why they are questioning CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar's meeting at Matoshri, adding that they run the government and they should meet from time to time to review the situation in the state.

Earlier on May 23, Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena and Saamna editor Sanjay Raut had shared a photo of his recent meeting with Governor Koshyari at his residence, amid the state's Coronavirus battle. He stated that he assured the Governor that MVA government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray is running fine. Raut has often been very critical of Koshyari, alleging that the governor was biased towards BJP and had recently criticised Koshyari's delay in nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

This comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra reporting 2091 new Coronavirus cases and 97 deaths on Tuesday. Thus, the total tally in the state reached 54,758, the number of active cases stands at 36,004 and 1,168 patients have been discharged.

Rift in MVA?

Even as Maharashtra is dealing with the worst Coronavirus crisis of any state with 54,758 confirmed cases, there have been multiple reports of strained relations between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. Further, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sensationally distanced his party from the ongoing crisis on Tuesday, after saying that his party is only 'supporting and not ruling' the state. The NCP had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, with Majeed Memon objecting to some of his statements. Rahul Gandhi has since called up CM Uddhav and assured him of Congress' support to Maharashtra.

The BJP has claimed that its focus in the current time is to fight Covid-19 pandemic and not to form the government. Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Fadnavis said that though the BJP is not trying to form the government in Maharashtra, he is sure that the MVA will fall due to its internal conflict.

