Sena MP Meets Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family; 'Will Raise Issue In Parliament'

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on June 9 met the family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat and offered her condolences. A government employee working as a clerk under the Prime Minister's special employment package, Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists on May 12.

The Shiv Sena MP assured the family she will do the best possible for Rahul Bhat, inside or outside of the Parliament. "The family is in a state of shock. I had come to ensure them that we are in support of the family. I have assured them of all possible help, whether it is inside or outside of the Parliament," said Chaturvedi. Speaking to the media, she said that she isn't visiting them to do politics but to share her grief with the family on Rahul Bhat's brutal death. She said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also been making repeated references to the killings in J&K.

Met the family members of Sh. Rahul Bhat today at their home in Jammu. @ShivSena is committed to speak for them, ensure justice is done and to demand the safety and security of those who are working in the valley& now fear the Apte of targeted killings. pic.twitter.com/dK1sB0icdS — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 9, 2022

'Kashmiri Pandits made cannon-fodder to show normalcy in Kashmir'

Taking a veiled attack at the Centre, Priyanka Chaturvedi stated she will raise the issue of the security of Kashmiri Pandits in the Parliament. "The kind of politics being played since the last few months, there is no security being provided to the Kashmiri pandits. Just to show everything is normal in the state, the Kashmiri Pandits are being made as an cannon-fodder. They are not given an audience to their demand of either providing security or sending them back to Jammu. I will raise this issue in the Parliament demanding justice for Kashmiri Pandits," she said.

She also communicated the willingness of the Maharashtra government to provide any help to the Kashmiri Pandits. "The state government of Maharashtra will take all the possible steps to help the Kashmiri pandits. The CM Uddhav Thackeray has said the doors of the state are always open to take responsibility for Kashmiri Pandits, migrants, hindus," she said.

Rahul Bhat shot dead by terrorists

The 35-year-old Rahul Bhat, who was working as a government employee under the Prime Minister's special employment package for migrants, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

IMAGE: ANI