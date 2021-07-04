Sena MP Sanjay Raut Denies 'secretly Meeting' BJP's Ashish Shelar; Refutes Mahayuti Rumour

Dismissing a probable BJP-Shiv Sena reconciliation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut denied meeting BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar on Saturday. Stating that he and Shelar enjoyed cordial relations inspite of political differences, Raut said that rumours of such a meeting were spread by those who did not like him. BJP and Shiv Sena broke their 35-year alliance after the Maharashtra polls, bickering over CM post and cabinet portfolios.

Raut denies meeting Shelar

I've met Ashish at social gatherings. Maharashtra's politics is not like India & Pak. Despite political differences, we're cordial. People who don't like me are spreading rumours ahead of tomorrow's Assembly Session: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on his meeting with BJP's Ashish Shelar pic.twitter.com/x868lnTP1N — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

Reports stated that Shelar and Raut met 'secretly' in Mumbai two days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly session, leading to questions of reconciliation. On the other hand, Raut has repeatedly claimed that the MVA government will complete its 5-year term with Uddhav Thackeray as the CM. Currently, Congress has stated that it will contest all future polls separately and not under the MVA alliance, which has irked Shiv Sena and NCP. The three ideologically different parties have often butted heads while in power.

Recently, Shiv Sena has been warming up to BJP with Raut claiming that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had never obstructed the formation of the Thackeray government which had baffled BJP Maharashtra. Assuring that Sena enjoyed good relations with PM Modi, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the additional 30-minute meeting which Thackeray had with the PM will not 'change the Maharashtra govt'. Several leaders have speculated that the sudden ED scanner on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, ex-minister Anil Deshmukh and several other Shiv Sena leaders may motivate NCP or Sena to re-ally with BJP.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Amid their alliance talks, Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Ushering the three-party government, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.

