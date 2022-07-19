Sena MPs Meet Eknath Shinde Amid Buzz Over Split With Uddhav Faction, Visuals Accessed

Amid an impending split in the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, Republic TV accessed the first visuals of Eknath Shinde meeting party MPs on Tuesday. In the visuals, the Sena MPs were seen felicitating Shinde with a bouquet, in a hotel where their meeting happened.

As of now, 12 MPs - Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali are in the Shinde camp.

While 6 MPs - Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kiritkar, Sanjay Jadhav, Om Rane Nimbalkar, and Rajan Vichare are in the Thackeray camp. Kalaben Delkar is yet to disclose her affiliation.

Split in Shiv Sena

If losing 40 out of 55 MLAs was not enough for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 12 MPs attended a virtual meeting chaired by Shinde on July 18. Anticipating that these parliamentarians may seek recognition as a separate group in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Vinayak Raut on the very same day wrote to Speaker Om Birla.

In the letter, Raut highlighted that he is the duly appointed leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha. Raut also pointed out that Rajan Vichare is the Chief Whip of the party in the Lower House of the Parliament.