Governor Will Delay Maha MLC Appointment: Sena Reopens 'Fadnavis-Pawar Swearing-in' Wounds

In a stinging attack on the Union Home Minister and Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena in its Saamana editorial on Sunday said that they are attempting to delay the appointment of 12 members in the Legislative Council. Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has compared this delay to the Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi, and mocked Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement on Emergency's anniversary last week.

The Governor appoints 12 persons with special knowledge or practical experience in fields such as literature, science, art, etc. The tenure of ten members will end in the second week of July and two had resigned after assembly polls. Now, Raut has accused BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and his associates of creating problems for the Uddhav government by asking the Governor to reject the recommendation of the 12 members that will be made by the Cabinet.

READ | Sharad Pawar consented to Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra : Sources

Raut in his editorial has claimed that Governor follows the orders of Home Ministry as Home Ministry appoints the Governor. He has also contended that it was Union Home Minister and then BJP president Amit Shah who orchestrated the oath-taking of Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Moreover, he has added that it is compulsory for the Governor to appoint those recommended by the Cabinet as per the Indian Constitution. Casting aspersions on the Governor, he said that Home Ministry and Governor will delay the process.

READ | Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar urges Ram Vilas Paswan to hike NAFED's onion procurement limit

Uddhav Thackeray & 8 Others Elected Unopposed

In May this year, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with 9 other candidates were elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. However, a massive tussle preceded his election. First, the Election Commission of India indefinitely postponed the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls due to the COVID-19 crisis. Then, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to follow the Maharashtra Cabinet's recommendation on his nomination twice. The issue was solved only when Thackeray reportedly had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later met the Governor.

READ | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray & 8 others elected unopposed to Legislative Council

Governor vs Shiv Sena

The tussle between the Shiv Sena and the Governor began as President's rule was declared in Maharashtra after assembly polls because a tussle broke out for CM's post amid the Mahayuti - which was awarded the mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Differences increased when NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis were sworn-in as CM and Deputy CM on November 23 last year in what was called a hush-hush ceremony. The Shiv Sena cried foul as Fadnavis and Pawar took oath at Raj Bhawan in the presence Maharashtra Governor. Later, Sena, Congress, and NCP stitched an alliance and formed Mahaghadi government after BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level.

READ | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'