Sena Points Out 'worrying Trends' For Congress: 'Other Parties Replacing As Opposition'

Issuing a warning to Congress, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday, pointed out how other parties were replacing Congress as the Opposition while failing to win a single state. Citing how AAP swept Punjab and BJP retained Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Chaturvedi pointed out at the losing streak Congress is on. Chaturvedi herself is an ex-Congress leader who switched to Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls in 2019.

Sena warns Congress

Moreover, Chaturvedi also pointed out how Congress was also being replaced by other parties as Opposition in states - Samajwadi Party in UP, National People's party (NPP) in Manipur. Previously in 2020-21, BJP replaced Congress as Opposition in Bengal, RJD in Bihar. The grand old party is currently in power only in Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan and is in coalition with Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

In UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has failed miserably as the party won only 2 seats - Rampur Khas and Pharenda, It also lost its bastions - Amethi, Rae Bareli which was represented by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Congress unit chief Ajay Lallu failed to retain his own seat Tamkuhi Raj, losing by over 65,000 votes. The party has also gotten only 2.4% of the votes falling behind BJP, SP, BSP and RLD.