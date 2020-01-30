Sena Ridicules Farhan Azmi's 'Babri Mosque' Dare, Affirms Finality Of SC Ayodhya Verdict

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant rubbished Farhan Azmi’s threat of building the Babri mosque in Ayodhya. Maintaining that he couldn’t be labelled as a big leader just because he was SP MLA Abu Azmi’s son, Sawant alleged that Farhan Azmi lacked the capacity to speak properly. Moreover, the Sena MP maintained that Uddhav Thackeray had already mentioned the reasons for forming the government in Maharashtra.

Arvind Sawant remarked, “The first thing is that Farhan Azmi does not become a big leader by just being someone’s son. Honestly speaking, such statements shouldn’t be given attention. He does not have the level to understand and speak. Honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, has clarified the circumstances under which the government was formed. The biggest factor was the fulfillment of the promise. He formed the government because the ones who gave the promise didn’t fulfill it. People who don’t understand this give such statements.”

'What's the point of talking about it now?'

Thereafter, Sawant mentioned that Thackeray had visited Ayodhya earlier as well. Moreover, he opined that every person in the country had the freedom to visit any religious place. The Sena MP contended that some elements were hell-bent on fomenting trouble in India.

The Sena MP added, “Regarding Ayodhya, he has gone there earlier as well. In this country, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has given full freedom to everyone to pray in the manner one wants. There is no scope for criticism when a person goes to Ram temple. You can go to a temple, mosque or church. When the Supreme Court has given the verdict, what’s the point of talking about it now? Some people still have the feeling that there should be some problem in the country. The people who have this in mind keep on giving such false statements.”

Farhan Azmi issues threat

Earlier in the day, a video emerged in which Farhan Azmi can be heard saying, “You can perceive this as a threat or whatever you want to. Very humbly, I am announcing that if Uddhav Thackerayji being the Chief Minister of the state is saying that he will go to Ayodhya on March 7, I will also go with him. I will tell my father to come as well. If Thackeray decides to go to Ayodhya, I want to appeal to all Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs to march on foot towards Ayodhya. But there will be a condition- they will construct Ram Mandir, we will construct Babri Masjid."

