Sena Rivalry: Two From Thackeray Group Held On Complaint From Shinde Faction

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Two members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were arrested on the complaint of the rival Eknath Shinde group for allegedly taking cash and vital documents from the party office in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

They have been accused of taking away Rs 15,000 and were remanded in police custody for a day, he added.

A cross complaint has also been filed against some functionaries of the Shinde group, he said.