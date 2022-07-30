Last Updated:

Sena Rivalry: Two From Thackeray Group Held On Complaint From Shinde Faction

2 members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were arrested on the complaint of the rival Eknath Shinde group for allegedly taking cash & documents

Written By
Press Trust Of India
shiv sena

Image: PTI/ANI


Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Two members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena were arrested on the complaint of the rival Eknath Shinde group for allegedly taking cash and vital documents from the party office in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

They have been accused of taking away Rs 15,000 and were remanded in police custody for a day, he added. 

A cross complaint has also been filed against some functionaries of the Shinde group, he said.

READ | Fight for Shiv Sena symbol: SC to hear on Aug 1 Uddhav group's plea against EC proceedings
READ | Maharashtra CM Shinde greets Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday; avoids reference as Shiv Sena president
READ | Maha CM Shinde appoints secretaries, treasurer and spokespersons for his Shiv Sena faction
READ | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde calls on two Shiv Sena veterans, including ex-CM Manohar Joshi
First Published:
COMMENT