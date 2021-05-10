Sena Slams Centre's Inaction On COVID Crisis; Hails SC's Task Force As 'India's Last Hope'

Taunting BJP over the SC-appointed 12-member COVID task force for oxygen, Shiv Sena on Monday, said that the Modi govt should have formed such a task force previously. Terming BJP spokespersons as 'Goebbels machinery', Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, opined if anyone had suggested such a move to the current 'Delhi leaders', one must be ready to be labelled 'Anti-national' or 'foolish'. Highlighting the lack of oxygen supply, vaccines & hospital beds, black marketing of COVID drugs across India, Sena claimed that Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was seen 'maskless' on streets 'protesting' against post-poll violence in Bengal.

Sena hits out at BJP over COVID taskforce

Comparing India's COVID response to those of Britain and France, Saamana claimed that Centre had promised to make 'COVID go away in 21 days', but ended up peddling fake cures like 'drinking warm water', 'holding breath for 30 seconds', leading to the world labelling India as 'land of snake charmers'. Labelling the Centre as 'snake charmers trying to hypnotise the nation', Sena said that private players too have joined the Centre now, but all failed to save the nation from Coronavirus. Highlighting the confusion over who has the power to handle Delhi crisis, Sensa said that while the Courts have awoken to India's crisis, the Centre is still muddled in its own politics citing post-poll violence in Bengal and BJP's conundrum over Assam CM. Sena added that as the Centre had displayed its ineptitude, the task force was the hope to breathe life into India's collapsed medical infrastructure.

SC takes suo-moto cognizance

Amid atleast five high courts (Delhi, Allahabad, Bombay, Madras, Karnataka) hearing matters regarding oxygen supply, Remdesivir scarcity, bed shortage, vaccination, SC issued notices to the Centre, states and parties who have approached the HCs to show cause why the apex court cannot pass uniform orders on supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and declaration of lockdown. The bench comprising of then-CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the Union government to present a national plan for dealing with essential services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later last week, the SC ordered the Centre to collaborate with states and prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralize the location of the emergency stocks. Moreover, SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution. The SC bench - now comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud & MR Shah - has also lauded the HCs' proactive action in pulling up the Centre & state govts over COVID issues in their jurisdictions, refusing to interfere in it.