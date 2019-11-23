'BJP Playing A Game, Should Be Exposed': Uddhav Thackeray On Maharashtra Govt Formation

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray slamming the shocking move, addressing a press conference, said "BJP should be exposed."

'They should be exposed'

The Shiv Sena supremo said, "The game is played by the BJP, they should be exposed." Thackeray added, "Whatever we do we do with full transparency in the day time in open, I heard that there was an early morning meeting. Whatever should happen should be legal." The Shiv Sena supremo slamming Ajit Pawar stated, "The decision of Ajit Pawar cannot be taken by one person."

Fadnavis takes oath

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

BJP-Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

