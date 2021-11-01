Sena Takes Dig At Prashant Kishor's Prediction; Avers 'BJP Will Be Main Opposition Party'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at poll strategist Prashant Kishor's prediction that BJP will remain a dominant force in Indian politics for many decades. Addressing a press conference on October 30, he contended that the saffron party will continue to remain relevant as it claims to be the "largest political party" in the world. Taking a swipe at Kishor, he opined that BJP will be relegated to the opposition ranks where it will play a major role. To buttress his point, Raut cited the example of Maharashtra where the JP Nadda-led party is not in power despite being the single-largest party.

Weighing in on Kishor's prediction, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut remarked, "It is possible. BJP is the biggest party in the world. I am not saying this, but it is the claim of that party. The biggest party in the world which is ruling this country will continue to exist even if it loses power. It will be the main opposition party". He added, "For instance in Maharashtra, that party has 105 MLAs. It is not in power but it has strength".

Commenting on the role of Congress in the next Lok Sabha election, Raut stated, "In 2024, the situation in Delhi will have completely changed. I am saying this with a guarantee. No alliance in this country can be formed by leaving out Congress. Congress is one of the main opposition parties in the country. They may not have governments in all states. Even if that party is very weak in some states, it remains the only party having a pan-India base. All other parties are regional parties."

Prashant Kishor's dampener for Congress

Speaking at an event in the Museum of Goa, Kishor disagreed with the opposition's claim that the Narendra Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. To buttress his point, he highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era. According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30 percent vote share at the national level. On this occasion, he asserted that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time.

Prashant Kishor affirmed, "You go and talk to any Congress leader or regional leader and they say, it is just a matter of time. People are getting fed up. There is anti-incumbency. People will throw him out. I doubt. It is not happening. Imagine this is a country where a 50 paisa increase in petrol and diesel prices were put on hold for an election for 5-6 months. In the same country, diesel prices have risen by Rs.70 and yet there is no discontent against the man. There is something deeper that you and I are not getting."