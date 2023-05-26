Sena (UBT) Urges Maha Speaker To Speed Up Disqualification Process Of Rebel MLAs

A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators on Thursday met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking an early decision on the disqualification of MLAs who rebelled against the party.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray fell in June last year after MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then went on to become chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We made a request as well as demand to take the decision on the Supreme Court order (to expedite the hearings on disqualification of rebel MLAs). There was positive discussion and we hope there will be a hearing soon,” Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, told reporters.

The delegation led by Danve also comprised Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs Anil Parab, Vilas Potnis, MLAs Ravindra Waikar and Ramesh Korgaonkar.

In its verdict on the chain of events that led to the fall of the MVA government, the Supreme Court on May 11 said it can't reinstate then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing the floor test.

Refusing to disqualify the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde, the apex court said it cannot ordinarily adjudicate disqualification petitions under the anti-defection law and directed Speaker Narwekar to take a decision on the pending matter within a reasonable period.

The top court said that since Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test, the Governor was justified in inviting Shinde to form the government. "The Governor was not justified in calling upon Mr Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House because he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to reach the conclusion that Mr Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House,” the court said.