Sena (UBT) Repeats 'taint' Jibe At Fadnavis, Says BJP No Longer Vajpayee-era Party

Firing a fresh salvo at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday again dubbed him “tainted” and accused him of doing dirty advocating for those who are causing cultural impoverishment of the state.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked Fadnavis to explain whether Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif who have joined hands with his party BJP are tainted or clean.

Ajit Pawar, who is deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis government, and Mushrif, a cabinet minister, had been under Enforcement Directorate (ED) lens in the past in alleged money laundering cases.

The Marathi daily also asked about the status of ED cases against MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

“Those who are unaware of Maharashtra's culture and traditions are in power. Fadnavis is doing dirty advocating for those who are causing cultural impoverishment of the state. This is why he is tainted,” the editorial said.

The publication said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is no longer the political outfit it was during the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not of real Sangh ideals.

In a news conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who is also the executive editor of `Saamana', accused Fadnavis of bringing the level of politics down in the state.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged corruption is on the rise in the state.

He also alleged the chief minister's office is communicating with criminals in jails and said he would soon furnish proof to back his claim.

Addressing his party workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray on Monday said Fadnavis, his former ally, was a "taint" on the city as he had aligned with a section of the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's no means yes.

The taint jibe evoked sharp reaction from BJP leaders. Fadnavis on Tuesday hit back at Thackeray and said the former CM needs some psychiatric treatment due to the ongoing political situation in the state.

Chief Minister Shinde also came out in support of his deputy and said those who abandoned Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideals and “tainted” his name are calling Fadnavis “tainted”.