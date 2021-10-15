'Sena Will Be In First Position In Centre In 2024', Says Raut Ahead Of Dussehra Rally

Setting the stage for Shiv Sena's fiery Dussehra rally, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, proclaimed that Shiv Sena will occupy the highest place in the Centre in 2024. Vowing to 'burn the Ravana of fuel prices', he said that this demon will be burnt completely in 2024 - setting up a showdown with the BJP. Shiv Sena will be holding its annual Dussehra rally this evening and party Supremo Uddhav Thackeray will address Sena workers at the Shanmukhananda auditorium.

Raut: Sena will occupy the highest position in 2024

Speaking to a local Marathi new channel in Mumbai, Raut said, "In 2024, the politics of the country will have completely changed. You will see a different sun shining in national politics. Your money, your terror, your deception will not work in 2024. In 2024, Shiv Sena will have the highest position in the Centre and will be an important front in national politics".

Commenting on rising fuel prices, he added, "The process of burning the demon of petrol and diesel will start from tomorrow. On the day of Dussehra, we will burn one Ravana and in 2024 it will be burnt completely". The annual Dussehra rally by the Sena chief sets the future course for the saffron party in the coming year.

Taking a dig at Raut's proclamation, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam asked, "Do you mean you will the biggest party in the Centre? How? Your party does not have a single seat outside Maharashtra. There are a total of 48 seats in Maharashtra. Will you fight for all the seats alone and win every seat? I laugh at this joke?".

Sena's annual Dussehra rally

With COVID restrictions still in place, Shiv Sena will not be holding its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in view of COVID-19 for the second straight year and instead the event will be held at the Shanmukhananda auditorium with 50 per cent seating capacity. Last year, the meeting was held at Savarkar auditorium opposite the Shivaji Park in the presence of just 50 people. The Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray on June 19, 1966, and since then every year, the rally was addressed by him at the Shivaji Park till his death in 2012 - post which, his son Uddhav Thackeray has addressed the rally.

Last year, marking a year since he took oath as CM, Thackeray challenged the BJP to topple his coalition govt with NCP and Congress. Facing backlash for not opening temples, Thackeray asserted, "Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that". He also demanded that BJP revert to the old tax regime from the GST regime as Maharashtra was owed Rs 38,000 crores in dues.