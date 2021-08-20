Sena Workers 'purify' Thackeray Memorial After Rane Visit, BJP Says 'Talibani Thinking'

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticised Shiv Sena workers on Friday, August 20, for allegedly "purifying" the Balasaheb Bal Thackeray memorial after Union Minister Narayan Rane's visit. He also made a comparison to the Taliban.

Fadnavis stated, "This is a sign of narrow mindset, the way some so-called Shiv Sainiks have conducted this, I believe that they do not understand Shiv Sena. It is a sign of wrong and negative mentality, and this is Talibani thinking."

According to Fadnavis, whoever participated in this "purification" did not understand the original Shiv Sena, and the Shiv Sena now shares power with those who attempted to imprison Balasaheb Thackeray. Fadnavis was referring to the Congress-Shiv Sena partnership in Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, as well as the then-Congress-NCP government's decision to arrest Bal Thackeray in connection with the 1992-93 Mumbai riots in the year 2000.

"If an old Shiv Sainik goes to visit Balasaheb's Samadhi, then it is wrong to believe that the place has become impure," the former chief minister said. Rane was a member of the Shiv Sena before switching sides to the Congress Party, which he later quit as well. Rane paid his respects to Balasaheb Bal Thackeray's memorial on Thursday, after which Shiv Sena members "purified" it.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Department has filed 19 FIRs against BJP officials and members for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations during the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of union minister Narayan Rane, which took place across the city.

Rane, who spoke at the rally alongside former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP officials on Thursday, slammed the Maharashtra government for being prejudiced in its judgement and for failing to deal with the pandemic. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, several Opposition leaders objected to the yatras.

Hours after Union minister Narayan Rane paid tributes at the late Bal Thackeray's memorial, Shiv Sena workers washed the place with gomutra (cow urine) and conducted milk 'abhishek' to purify it on Thursday. Some Sena leaders had previously opposed to Rane's visit to the Shivaji Park memorial in downtown Mumbai in 2005 after he had a falling out with his mentor, party founder Bal Thackeray. Appa Patil, a local Sena worker, cleaned the site where Rane had presented floral homage with cow urine and conducted 'abhishek' by pouring milk on the late leader's photo after Rane's visit.

