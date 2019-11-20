Maharashtra: Sena's Abdul Sattar Says Party Going With Cong-NCP, BJP Chapter Closed

Amid sources indicating that the elected MLAs of Shiv Sena are increasingly getting divided on the question of alliance with UPA parties, MLA Abdul Sattar said that the Mahayuti alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena is over and expressed willingness to go with Congress-NCP despite ideological difference. Speaking to Republic TV, Sattar said, "The relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena has ended. Our (Former Union Minister Arvind) Sawant Ji resigned and now Shiv Sena MPs are setting on the other side in Parliament. So I think there's so much distance between us that the game is over for BJP-Shiv Sena." His comments add to the fog surrounding over which way the party his heading. Sources say some Sena MLAs want to realign with the BJP and soften their party's hardball game in Maharashtra.

Sattar also said that senior state leaders of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party will be having a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the alliance. "Now a stable Congress-NCP-Sena government will come to power and the final touches for an understanding is being deliberated upon. Senior state leaders of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party will have their meeting. After that, we are going to have our meeting on Friday and we'll discuss the final stages of the alliance and then Sen-Congress-NCP will form the government."

When asked about reservations that some Congress leaders have over the question of ideology in tying up with a Hindutva party, Sattar dismissed such reports and asserted a general consensus among UPA ranks. "Some people have given you the wrong information. On a larger consensus, leaders of Congress and NCP have expressed willingness to go with Shiv Sena to their senior leadership. Better to have a brick than a stone," said Sattar ending in a phrase subtly suggesting a compromise on the ideological difference. Sattar has previously been a two-term Congress MLA from Sillod before joining Shiv Sena ahead of Assembly polls.

Sena wants Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister

According to party sources, all of Sena's 54 MLAs will request Uddhav to be the Chief Minister and will not field anyone else, whether it is Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray or party veteran Eknath Shinde. The sources further say there two different opinions in the party, some MLAs are of the view that the government should only be formed with BJP and others say that form a government with whomsoever it is. The meeting on Friday has been called by Uddhav Thackeray to see clarity as to what the MLA's actually want, sources added.

