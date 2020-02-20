Sena's Arvind Sawant May Give Up New Maha Cabinet Rank; BJP Claims 'office Of Profit'

Barely six days after being elevated to cabinet rank, ex-Union Minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant along with Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar are set to resign from their posts, as reported by sources on Thursday. Sources report that CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked the duo keep their resignations ready to avoid any heat from the Opposition party BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly session. Both were inducted into the newly-formed three-member 'Maharashtra State Parliamentary Coordination Committee'.

Arvind Sawant to resign from cabinet?

Sources report that the BJP was planning to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi by stating that the cabinet rank was awarded as an 'office of profit'. Waikar, who was miffed on not getting a cabinet position, was inducted into the committee which will involve liaison with the Centre, pertaining to issues of Maharashtra. Moreover, Arvind Sawant who stepped down from the Union Ministry during the Sena-BJP fallout was supposed to head the committee.

On Friday, Thackeray announced the formation of the committee and made Sawant the head of the committee with a Cabinet rank status. The Committee will also require to get the BJP-led government to clear the pending issues of the state. Despite the Cabinet rank status, the Lok Sabha MP from South Bombay already reaps the benefits of certain perks provided under Article 106 of the Constitution.

Arvind Sawant resigns

Arvind Sawant on November 11 confirmed his resignation from the Union Cabinet, following a fallout between the saffron allies Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra. Announcing his resignation, the Shiv Sena MP said that it was immoral for him to continue at his post. On being asked if the Shiv Sena has separated from the NDA at the Centre, he added, "As I have already submitted my resignation to PM Modi, you can understand what it means."

Mahayuti fallout

The pre-poll alliance of decade-old allies Shiv Sena and the BJP fractured during the Maharashtra alliance over the chief minister position and seat-sharing formula. Eventually, the Mahayuti alliance broke and Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed a 'secular' government in Maharashtra. The saffron alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), but failed to put its majority to use.

