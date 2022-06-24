Sena's Kesarkar Says Shinde Camp Tally More Than Required; 'Around 50 With Independents'

Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is camping in Guwahati with other rebel legislators, said that the Eknath Shinde camp has more than the required number of Sena legislators at 38. He also informed that with the support of several independents the total number stands around 50.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kesarkar said, "We have more than the numbers required and support of around 15 independents because yesterday two more cases. They come at regular intervals. We should be around 50 now."

Minutes earlier, rebel MLAs welcomed Shiv Sena Chandivali legislator Dilip Lande who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until yesterday. As a result, the strength of the rebel Shiv Sainiks propelled to 38.

'When you want to disqualify someone, you must give a hearing': Rebel MLA tells Uddhav

Kesarkar further questioned the disqualification move by the Uddhav Thackeray faction. "When you want to disqualify someone, you must give a hearing. That is the principle of natural justice. There are only 14 MLAs left and you're appointing a leader to issue whip?" the Sawantwadi MLA asked while stating that a party of 55 cannot take a meeting of 18 people and disqualify someone, "it's a mockery".

Shiv Sena on Thursday handed over a petition to Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 12 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. On Friday, they sought the dismissal of four more legislators.

It is worth noting that the Deputy Speaker has approved the appointment of Sunil Prabhu (who belongs to the Thackeray camp) as the chief whip. This comes even as 37 rebel Sena MLAs, i.e. 2/3rd of the Legislative Party, signed a letter retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party chief and appointing Bharatshet Gogawale as the new Chief Whip.

Thackeray gives ultimatum to rebels

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting, according to sources. If they don't return, disciplinary action will be initiated against them. Sources further informed that no further discussions will be held with them if they don't reach Mumbai in the given time frame.

Image: Facebook/Republic World