Sena's Sanjay Raut Declares 'we're Certified Goondas' After Clash With BJP At Party Office

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut countered the BJP allegations of hooliganism after a clash broke out between the workers of two parties outside the Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar on Wednesday.

"No one needs to give us a certificate on being goondas, we are certified. When it comes to Marathi pride and Hindutva, we are certified goondas," the senior Sena leader said, pointing out that the Sena office was a symbol of Maharashtra and its people.

The Shiv Sena and BJP workers engaged in a clash on Wednesday outside the Sena Bhavan after the BJP youth wing held a protest against the "offensive'' remarks in Sena mouthpiece Saamana about a land deal controversy in Ayodhya. Accusing the ruling party workers of ''hooliganism'', the BJP also claimed that they had assaulted a female member of the party.

The Sena said they had received information that the BJP workers were coming to vandalise the party office.

"Balasaheb Thackeray used to sit at the Shiv Sena Bhavan. If someone tries to attack the premises, will Marathi 'manoos' and Shiv Sainik stay quiet? If someone charges at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, we will revolt. If that's called goondagiri, then we are goondas," Sanjay Raut told PTI.

BJP-Sena trade barbs over Ayodhya land deal controversy

Backing the Saamna editorial, Raut said it only sought clarification on the land grabbing allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and demanded that if the charges are proven false, those who levelled them should be punished.

"Why did the BJP get so agitated? The editorial nowhere mentions that the BJP is involved in it. Can't you read and write? First, understand what the allegations are and what the Shiv Sena has said,” added Raut.

The BJP, a former ally of the ruling Sena, accused the party of "defaming Lord Ram" for political reasons. "The party was once proud of the demolition of the Babri mosque. But Sonia or Vadra (Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra) have now become Shiv Sena’s deities," state BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.