'Send This To Privilege Committee': Congress To LS Speaker On Gandhi-Irani Verbal Spat

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan on Thursday, July 28 wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and claimed that the UPA president Sonia Gandhi was subjected to "outrageous misdemeanour" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in the Parliament and sought his intervention in sending the matter to the Parliament's Privilege Committee.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This is to draw your kind attention into the unsavoury and uncouth situation which occurred inside the Chamber of Lok Sabha today, as a result of which Madam Sonia Gandhi, UPA Chairperson and MP, Lok Sabha, had been subjected to an outrageous misdemeanour by the Ruling Party's MPs."

Congress MPs, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his intervention in sending the matter of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi "subjected to the outrageous misdemeanour by the Ruling Party's MPs" to the Privilege Committee.

'Send this matter to Privilege Committee': Chowdhury to Om Birla on Gandhi-Irani exchange

Speaking about the dramatic exchange of words between Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani, Chowdhury claimed that when the Congress interim president was speaking with BJP's Rama Devi after the House was adjourned, some BJP MPs surrounder Gandhi and subjected her to "verbal assault and physical intimidation".

Adding further he said, "The situation had come to such a pass that Sonia Gandhi could have been injured seriously. Finally, it was the female MPs of Congress and other Opposition Parties who escorted Gandhi to safety." "Now we seek your intervention in sending the matter to the Privilege Committee as the unruly behaviour of those alleged members may warrant the suspension from the House," Chowdhury said in his letter to Om Birla.

BJP's version

When Sonia Gandhi was talking to Rama Devi, Smriti Irani intervened and said, "Madam, may I help you? I took your name." To this intervention, Sonia Gandhi asked the Union minister to not talk to her. "Don't talk to me," Gandhi said. According to top BJP sources, Sonia further used threatening language and told Irani, "Don't your dare talk to me".

Earlier, Smriti Irani said President Droupadi Murmu has become a target of the Congress' hatred. "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark is anti-Adivasi, anti-poor and anti-woman," she said. Notably, this came following Chowdhury's sexist remark wherein he called President Murmur "Rashtrapatni".

Targeting Sonia Gandhi, Irani alleged that the Congress chief "sanctioned humiliation" of a poor tribal woman who has occupied the highest constitutional post in the country. "Sonia Gandhi, maafi maango (Sonia Gandhi, apologise). Your male leaders are disrespecting a poor tribal woman," the minister said.

