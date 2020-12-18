'Send Us To Jail But Repeal The Farm Laws,' Says Cong's Surjewala; Harps On MSP Again

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Modi Government over the Farm Laws, questioning why a law on MSP was not being implemented. Surjewala also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing virtual press briefs and not interacting with the farmers in person.

"PM Modi through his video-conference in Madhya Pradesh today betrayed the farmers through pretense and manipulation. The truth is that the Modi Government's ego, which is higher than the Himalayas is drenched in the blood of farmers who are protesting in Delhi in the cold winter. Instead of addressing video conferences, sit with the farmers at the borders, and repeal the black laws," said Randeep Surjewala.

The leader also went on to claim that the Congress leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi were ready to go to jail for the black laws to be repealed. "I would ask if you have enmity against us, please send Congress leaders, myself, Rahul Gandhi to jail, but roll back the farmers bill. PM Narendra Modi himself had declared that a law on the MSP needs to be implemented. Then why doesn't Modiji listen to Modiji," he added.

MSP will not be stopped: PM Modi

Despite repeated assurances on MSP by the Centre, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, the Congress-led Opposition has been protesting against the agrarian laws claiming that they would bring an end to the MSP and the APMC system.

Earlier in the day, in the biggest confirmation to date, PM Modi reiterated that the MSP was not going anywhere through the new Farm Laws, slamming the Opposition for spreading a 'web of lies' to mislead the agrarian community.

"Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers. I assure every farmer of the country that like how MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given in the same way. MSP will not be stopped, nor will it end," PM Modi said.

