'Sends Out A Very Positive Signal': BJP's Khusbu Sundar On Amit Shah's TN Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly Elections will boost the confidence of the party's cadre, said party BJP Khushbu Sundar on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician added that the Home Minister's visit sends out a 'very positive signal' asserting that the BJP will make a 'huge mark' in 2021 polls. Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Tamil Nadu, landed in Chennai on Saturday morning and was welcomed by the state CM E Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, BJP's Khushbu Sundar said, "It is really very exciting to have Amit Shah in Chennai. The kind of boost and confidence he is going to bring amongst the BJP cadre in Tamil Nadu and its for the people to see when a true leader decides to win the hearts of people, he walks an extra mile and that is what Amit Shah proved today. Ahead of the elections, he is meeting workers and you see the kind of welcome that he has received at the airport. It definitely sends a very positive signal out that BJP will be making a huge mark in 2021."

Upon arriving in Chennai, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for phase-2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also paid his tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. As per Shah's itinerary, he will lay the foundation to flyover at Coimbatore-Avinashi Road, shutter dam across Cauvery River in Karur district, construction of a petroleum terminal at Vallur by Indian Oil Corporation to name a few. But the ex- BJP chief is also likely to talk with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth.

Tamil Nadu: Home Minister Amit Shah virtually dedicates the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai and lays the foundation stone for phase-2 of Chennai Metro Rail Project, at an event in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/e0DADM2Mi4 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

BJP's TN poll campaign

The BJP is yet to formally begin its poll campaign, though it has created a stir with its 'Vetrivel Yathirai' which was launched on November 6. The Vetrivel or Vel yatra campaign by the saffron party to "expose" the Karuppar Kootam that "denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group. While the AIADMK initially cited COVID-19 violations, it later opposed the 'yathirai' stating it would disrupt communal harmony. State president L Murugan, however, been holding public 'vel yatra' meetings and courting arrest in multiple locations when police authorities deny them permission. While AIADMK too held a party meeting to discuss its poll campaign, DMK has already kicked off its poll campaign with Udhayanidhi - DMK chief M.K Stalin's son's 75-day tour across Tamil Nadu.