Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani Calls For NIA Probe Into 2008 Congress-CPC Agreement

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday tweeted a 2008 photo of Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi meeting then Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and signing an agreement. The senior advocate urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the "possible sinister implications for the country’s security" arising from the event.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

Make it public

Speaking to Republic TV, Jethmalani said the agreement for cooperation between Congress and China's ruling Communist Party is extremely strange and questioned what was the motive behind signing such an agreement with an adversarial power. He demanded the agreement be made public.

"What cooperation ae you expecting? I would like to know the contents of this agreement. Since 2009, when UPA returned to power, there have been steps taken at the border that didn't belong to India's interest. We really like to see what's the agreement about. It must be made public," Jethmalani said.

Rahul's jibe at PM Modi

Amid simmering tensions between India and China post-Galwan clash, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi' [a misspelling of surrender] over the leader's response to the crisis.

Despite the government calling for a united front against China, Rahul Gandhi shared an opinionated piece in a well-known Japanese daily which alleged that for years PM Modi "bent over backwards to appease China" and asked if encroachment in Ladakh's Galwan Valley will be "enough to change India's approach towards China?"

'Traitor Gandhi'

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi is 'Traitor Gandhi'. "Rahul wants to strengthen china and weaken India," Bhatia said.

"The repeated irresponsible statement by Rahul Gandhi has put the entire country to shame. he doesn't even realise the responsibility as a citizen of the country. He is a traitor Gandhi for every Indian and continues to demoralize the Indian army which is very unfortunate. Rahul for sure cannot understand the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers of our country", Bhatia said.

