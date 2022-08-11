Senior Advocates Condemn Prashant Bhushan's Remarks On SC; 'unwarranted & Unsavory'

After Prashant Bhushan's recent comments against the Supreme Court, senior advocates spoke to Republic TV and condemned the sweeping statements against India's top Constitutional body.

Weighing in on the remarks, Supreme Court advocate NS Nappinai stated that there was a need to ensure that senior practitioners stay within permissible limits, and constitutional institutions are not defamed in this manner.

"One, these are unsavory comments. We have laws meant to restrain these kinds of sweeping statements which are unwarranted and unnecessary. But if all of this is still not restricting senior practitioners from ensuring they stay within permissible limits, then it is not just law that can ensure better conduct, it has to be something higher than that. We don't want draconian laws but we have to protect constitutional institutions from being defamed in this manner," said NS Nappinai.

Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal opined that a 'trend' had been initiated by a section of the society to discourage and defame the SC due to their vested interests.

"A kind of trend has started. They believe in some kind of ideology and try to target the honorable Supreme Court. Recent judgments passed by SC are the need of time, but they because of their own specific reasons, discourage and defame the SC. I have filed a contempt complaint against Kapil Sibal. Same way contempt should be initiated against Prashant Bhushan," said Jindal.

Prashant Bhushan, Kapil Sibal attack Supreme Court

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan attacked the Supreme Court at an event organised by a US-based advocacy group. He was speaking via video link at the Indian American Muslim Council's so-called briefing on "Indian Supreme Court rolls back civil liberties" on Wednesday.

In a shocking statement, he accused the SC of abdicating its responsibility to protect fundamental rights and going further to assault the civil liberties of citizens. Bhushan also contended that the independence of the Supreme Court is seriously under question.

Bhushan claimed that the SC had failed to protect the rights of citizens whose civil liberties had been trampled upon. He also went on to make personal attacks against retired SC judges and said, "We have seen from experience that these types of judges who always side with the government, especially in judgments before retirement are given post-retirement jobs."

Earlier this week, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at the judiciary, remarking that he had 'no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court'. He also went on to question the independence of the judiciary and claimed that judges are instituted through a 'process of compromise'.

Casting aspersions over some recent judgments passed by the apex court, he remarked that 'if you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken'.