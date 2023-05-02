Senior BJP Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Says PM Modi And CM Adityanath's Govt Smashed Feudal Arrogance

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the success of inclusive empowerment under the governments of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has smashed the "feudal arrogance" of a "political syndicate" that promoted "corruption, crime, communalism".

Addressing various public meetings here while campaigning in urban local body elections, the former Union minister said the "political proprietors of corruption, crime, communalism" have dissipated and the people's participation in progress has ensured prosperity of every section. "Democratically defeated dynasties misused power for safety and prosperity of their own families," he alleged.

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath have paved the way for development with dignity of all by demolishing the "speed breaker of caste, community, region and religion", Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office. The country under the leadership of Modi and the state under the leadership of Adityanath is moving forward on the path of progress, he said. The two-phase urban local body elections in the state will be held on April 4 and 11. Votes will be counted on April 13.