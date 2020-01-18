Used To Be Mamata's Shadow, She's CM Because Of Me: Mukul Roy After Hawala Interrogation

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of its national executive Mukul Roy was summoned by Kolkata Police on Saturday in connection to a hawala related case. The senior BJP leader arrived in Kalighat police station on Saturday afternoon where he was interrogated in the case. An FIR was registered in the police station where Mukul Roy was interrogated, a few metres away from the house of his once-close aide, Mamata Banerjee.

"I'm being framed once again. I have known Mamata Banerjee for a long time. Used to be a shadow at one point, she became the Chief Minister because of me. Mamata Banerjee is scared of me. How come all cases are registered against me now and nothing happened when during the Left rule?" said Mukul Roy as he left Kalighat Police Station.

The Narada News sting

The relationship between Mukul Roy and Mamata Banerjee turned sour since 2017. Roy was quizzed by the CBI in the Saradha ponzi scam case. Banerjee started clipping his wings, but the duo seemingly patched up next year. The patch up didn't last long. Roy ultimately quit the Trinamool and joined the BJP in late 2017. In the sting operation done by Narada News chief journalist Mathew Samuel in 2014, an IPS officer and a number of senior Trinamool leaders including Roy and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, both of whom have since jumped ship to the BJP were purportedly seen taking cash or asking for money be deposited elsewhere in return for promising favours to a fictitious company. The footage was uploaded by the news portal in March 2016, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Considered as chief troubleshooter of Mamata Banerjee

Since then Mukul Roy has been fighting it out against the TMC supremo in the political corridors of Bengal. Roy had founded the Trinamool along with Mamata Banerjee in 1998. He was regarded as her closest aide, chief troubleshooter and number one election strategist for over one-and-a-half decade and has been credited for the 2011 sweep of Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal state elections. Mukul Roy has even criticised Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to the National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) stating that it has become her habit to resist whatever is good for the country.

