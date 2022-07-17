Senior BJP Leaders To Decide Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Leader Pravin Darekar

On July 17, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar has stated that senior leaders of the BJP will decide on the Cabinet formation in Maharashtra.

Post the meeting, Pravin Darekar had met with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 16 regarding the upcoming presidential elections. He told the media, "There were discussions regarding the upcoming Presidential elections. We also discussed how they are working for the development of the state and the senior leaders of the party will decide on Cabinet formation."

Currently, Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the Cabinet. Last week, the duo visited New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place with the BJP's top brass during the visit.

Cabinet expansion of Shinde-Fadnavis govt likely on July 20

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take place on July 20, sources have revealed. Republic TV has received an exclusive scoop that 10-12 ministers from both factions will take oath in the first phase.

This comes after the Shinde-led faction's spokesperson, Deepak Kesarkar, assured that there is no difficulty in Cabinet expansion amid rumours that it was being delayed due to the ongoing legal tussle between the rebel camp and the Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a joint press conference on July 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also hinted that there may be a cabinet expansion soon. "Soon, there will be a cabinet expansion. We are making decisions for the people of Maharashtra. We don't find it necessary to answer what others are saying," said Shinde.

(With inputs from ANI)