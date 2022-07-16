Senior BJP Leaders Wish 'farmer's Son' Jagdeep Dhankhar For Vice Presidential Nomination

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah hailed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for being elected as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee for the position of Vice President. They addressed him as the 'Son of the farmer' and expressed hope that the country will benefit from his administrative experience. Jagdeep Dhankhar was earlier in the day nominated as the candidate for the post of Vice President (VP). BJP National President JP Nadda made the announcement after the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary board, which discussed over 12 different names for the position.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the West Bengal Governor and said that his nomination will certainly add to the dignity of Rajya Sabha. "I am sure that with the election of Shri@jdhankhar1 ji as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the dignity of our Upper House will increase further. At the same time, his extensive and long administrative experience in the constitutional process of the House will greatly benefit the country. I wish them all the best in advance," Amit Shah said, and further praised the administrative experience and contributions of Jagdeep Dhankhar. He stated, "In a public life spanning over 3 decades @jdhankhar1ji has contributed significantly to the development of the country. As MLA, MP or Governor of Bengal, he was constantly associated with the people in his every responsibility. Even as an advocate, he always put the protection of the interests of the society first."

Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh addresses Jagdeep Dhankhar as 'Farmer's son'

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said that it's a matter of pride that the country's Vice President will be the son of a farmer. "I congratulate Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being made the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDA and wish him all the best. It is a matter of pride and pride for all of us to become the Vice President of our country, a 'son of a farmer'," the Union Minister said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Dhankhar and stated the country will greatly benefit from his experience in law and administration. "Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on being announced as the NDA’s candidate for the Vice President of India. He is a farmer’s son who has a deep understanding of Law and the Constitution. He has spent years in public service. India will greatly benefit from his experience."

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wished Jagdeep Dhankhar saying that he will enhance the dignity of the position of Vice President.

